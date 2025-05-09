CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CESDF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCPK:CESDF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tony Aulicino - Chief Financial Officer

Ken Zinger - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

John Gibson - BMO Capital Markets

John M. Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners

Keith Mackey - RBC

Tim Monachello - ATB Capital Markets

Jonathan Goldman - Scotiabank

Operator

Welcome to the CES Energy Solutions First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tony Aulicino, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Tony Aulicino

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending today’s call.

I’d like to note that in our commentary today, there will be forward-looking financial information and that our actual results may differ materially from the expected results due to various risk factors and assumptions. These risk factors and assumptions are summarized in our first quarter MD&A and press release dated May 8, 2025, and in our annual information form dated March 6, 2025. In addition, certain financial measures that we will refer to today are not recognized under current General Accepted Accounting Policies and for a description and definition of these, please see our first quarter MD&A.

At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to Ken Zinger, our President and CEO.

Ken Zinger

Thank you, Tony. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2025 earnings call. On today’s call, I will provide a brief summary of our impressive financial results released yesterday, followed by an update on capital allocation and then our divisional updates for Canada and the U.S., as well as our outlook