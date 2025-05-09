Axogen, Inc. (AXGN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Dale - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Nir Naor - Chief Financial Officer

Jens Kemp - Chief Marketing Officer

Rick Ditto - Vice President of Global Health Economics, Reimbursement & Policy

Conference Call Participants

Michael Sarcone - Jefferies

Caitlin Cronin - Canaccord

Chris Pasquale - Nephron Research LLC

Dave Turkaly - Citizens

Matt Park - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jayson Bedford - Raymond James

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Joining me on today's call is Michael Dale, Axogen's Chief Executive Officer and Director; and Nir Naor, Chief Financial Officer; and Jens Kemp, Chief Marketing Officer. Michael will discuss first quarter 2025 financial results and corporate highlights. Nir will then provide an analysis of our financial performance and guidance and discuss our outlook for the year, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Today's call is being broadcast live via webcast, which is available on the Investors section of Axogen's website. Following the end of the live call, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company's website at www.axogeninc.com. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that during the conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by the use of words such as objectives, targets, will, believe, expect, estimate, should, guidance, intend, projects or other similar phrases include, but are not limited to, statements relating to financial guidance, including revenue, margins, cash flow, future profitability, expectations for growth, estimated market opportunities, , timing for future product and application launches, and the company's expectations for approval of the biological license application of Avance Nerve Graft, including the anticipated timing of approval and the assumption that Avance Nerve Graft will be designated as a reference product for any future biosimilar nerve graft and that such designation will provide marketplace exclusivity.