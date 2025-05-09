B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (BOLSY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTCPK:BOLSY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 9, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fernando Campos - Investor Relations

Andre Milanez - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Arnon Shirazi - Citi

Maria Guedes - Safra

Lindsey Shema - Goldman Sachs

Pedro Leduc - Itau

Antonio Ruette - Bank of America

Kaio Prato - UBS

Fernandes Savio - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the B3 earnings results presentation for the first quarter of 2025, where Andre Milanez, B3's CFO, will discuss the results along Fernando Campos, Investor Relations Associate Director. As a reminder, this conference is being broadcast live via webcast. The replay will be available after the event is concluded.

Fernando Campos

Hello. I’m Fernando Campos from B3’s Investor Relations team, and welcome to another earnings event where Andre Milanez, B3’s CFO, and I will analyze the results of the first quarter of 2025. Andre will start by providing an overview of the quarter.

Andre Milanez

Thanks, Fernando. Well, we had another positive quarter with an 8% increase in gross revenues when comparing to the first quarter of last year. This is a result of our business model that allows the company to grow in different scenarios. In this context, it is worth highlighting the performances of the derivatives and fixed income segments, which benefit from higher interest rates and the high volatility that we had during the first quarter of the year, which more than offset the still challenging environment for equities.

Our net income reached BRL1.1 billion in the quarter, and our earnings per share were BRL0.21 per share, which represented an increase of 25% when compared to the first Q of ‘24, which reflects also the more intense activity that the company has been having on its buyback programs. Fernando