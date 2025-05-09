As I am submitting this article, Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is trading at just over $20 (intraday 5/9/25). I intend to demonstrate this price to be ridiculously low relative to the stream of cash flows ahead.

At this price, DEA has the following yields:

13.6% CAD yield (Cash available for distribution)

14.5% core FFO yield (Core Funds from Operations)

8.9% dividend yield

4.7% retained cash flow yield

The Buy Thesis

DEA’s market price has collapsed beyond reason from a non-fundamental reaction to a dividend cut and a lack of understanding of how DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) interacts with DEA.

DEA’s cash flows are steady and slightly growing. The level of cash flow is normal and has stayed in the same range for a long time, but because the market price of the stock has fallen so far, it now represents an absurd amount of cash flow relative to market price.

The current price represents a 14% cash yield with steady to slightly growing cash flows. That represents a 14% annual return at a flat multiple, with faster realization of returns if the market price returns to fair value.

As time progresses and more fundamental data has come out, the bear thesis is running dry. So far, the bear thesis has been predicated on 3 boogeymen:

Bear fear #1: DOGE is going to slash DEA’s revenues

Bear fear #2: DEA is going to cut its dividend

Bear fear #3: DEA had to cut its dividend because its revenues collapsed.

DEA’s stock is down 42% in the last 6 months. The declines began in October 2024 as polling started to look like Trump was going to win the election.

SA

The declines accelerated as Trump was actually elected and losses precipitated as DOGE was announced, discussed and anticipated.

Selling hit a crescendo in early April as DEA cut its dividend from $0.6625 quarterly to $0.45 quarterly.

The dividend cut itself was a constructive and responsible move. DEA’s payout ratio had long been over 100% and a payout ratio over 100% really stifles growth. We discussed the academic principles behind payout ratios more thoroughly in a previous article. I firmly believe that cutting the dividend was in the long-term best interest of shareholders and will result in a growing, healthy company.

However, the company made a significant error in the way the dividend cut was communicated: it came in its own announcement with only slight commentary as to the reasoning.

The dividend cut announcement did mention a reaffirmation of guidance, but a mere mention was not sufficient with the magnitude of fear circling. The press release also had a line that left room for interpretation.

“Outlook is based on fourth quarter 2024 earnings and will be updated to reflect first quarter 2025 earnings on or about April 29, 2025.”

Many saw this line as ominous. It could be interpreted as foreshadowing a guidance cut in the Q1 2025 earnings report.

As it turns out, that was just boilerplate language. The company updates its outlook in each first quarter report as standard practice. It was simply tone-deaf to the market’s perception and the amount of fear investors were dealing with. It essentially fed into fearmongering that it was forced to cut the dividend due to DOGE slashing leases.

Well, that all changed when the actual Q1 2025 earnings report came out.

Earnings are still rock solid. NOI increased nicely.

DEA

FFO per share was flat. Core FFO/share was up nicely and CAD per share was up significantly.

DEA

The Q1 2025 numbers annualize to $2.74 CAD and $2.92 Core FFO.

CEO Darrell Crate did not mince words when discussing DOGE:

Our exposure to DOGE-related risks remains minimal. To date, we have not had a single lease canceled due to DOGE.

Elon Musk has partially retired from DOGE, which suggests DOGE activity will slow down. If they haven’t canceled any DEA leases yet, when will they?

Allison Marino, DEA’s CFO, elaborated on the company’s resilience to potential lease cancellation:

With over 95% of our lease income in firm term, which means the government has self-acknowledged they cannot cancel, we feel very good about the performance of this portfolio and our ability to provide mission-critical real estate solutions for key government agencies.

95% firm leasing is a big number.

Easterly discussed its positive working relationship with DOGE and actually believes the stated mission of government efficiency is a benefit to their future business. Renting is generally more economical for the government than owning buildings, so a government focused on efficiency is more open to build-to-suit or other similar arrangements.

DEA is building a courthouse in Medford for the GSA and a lab in Atlanta for the FDA.

In total, DEA has a potential project pipeline of $1.5B.

A big part of the reason DEA has been so resistant to DOGE is its internal focus on efficient use of real estate. The company had a building that was not fully utilized, which could theoretically make it subject to DOGE cuts.

Case Study on Underutilized Property

The Department of Forestry occupied 2 DEA buildings in New Mexico but was not fully utilizing the space. DEA allowed the Department of Forestry to consolidate into one of the buildings and leased the other to the State of New Mexico on a 10-year firm term with essentially the same rent.

With forestry now making better use of their space, they are less likely to be subject to DOGE cuts and the State of New Mexico is not Federal, so it is not subject to DOGE cuts.

The situation is largely resolved with arguably better tenancy and essentially no loss of revenues.

This sort of housekeeping doesn’t really show up in financial metrics as it is a tiny portion of the portfolio and rental rates are basically the same, but it enhances property utilization, which ultimately benefits DEA on re-leasing.

With the information from the Q1 2025 report, our base case is now firmly that DEA sustains zero harm from DOGE.

Even bears will recognize that DEA has a massive cash flow yield. The bear thesis has long been that the cash flow will decline as some big threat down the road clobbers earnings. That looming threat, however, is looking less and less scary as time goes on.

So what we are left with is a huge level of cash flow relative to the market price and substantial visibility into future cash flows.

Cash Flow Size and Stability

DEA has been growing its FFO steadily, and consensus estimates (shown below) call for continued growth.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

That is fairly slow growth, but consider the magnitude of $2.96 and $3.10 relative to the $20.12 market price. That is an FFO yield of 14.7% and 15.4% on years 0 and 1, respectively.

Beyond 2026 there aren’t really any signs of the cash flow slowing. DEA has very long lease terms, with the majority expiring beyond 2034.

DEA

The rent owed to DEA by the U.S. government on existing contracts exceeds the entire enterprise value of the company. Until the DOGE fears, this was considered the best tenant credit you could possibly get.

As time goes on, I think firm leases with the U.S. government and State governments will once again be considered strongly investment grade.

Even today, the private real estate market considers the U.S. government to be good credit. Real estate triple net leased to the GSA or other government entities consistently trades at roughly 5.5%-7.0% cap rates.

That strikes me as entirely rational pricing for real estate with long term, highly visible revenues.

The irrational pricing is DEA stock trading at a 14.5% core FFO yield and a 13.6% CAD yield. The stock dropped almost 50% on fears that did not materialize. Earnings across just about every metric have risen through the DOGE era, resulting in DEA stock trading at what I view as an absurdly cheap valuation.

These are blue chip caliber revenues trading at junk multiples.