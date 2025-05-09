Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (RCRRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:RCRRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Mizuho Shen - Manager, IR&PR

Hisayuki Idekoba - Representative Director, President and CEO

Junichi Arai - Executive Vice President and CFO

Junko Yamamura - JPMorgan Securities

Minami Munakata - Goldman Sachs Securities

Yoshitaka Nagao - BofA Securities

Nobuhiro Yamaguchi - Asahi Newspaper

Mizuho Shen

This call is simultaneous translation of the original call in Japanese and translation is provided for the convenience of investors only.

I'm Mizuho Shen, Manager of IR&PR and joining me today are Hisayuki Idekoba, Representative Director, President and CEO; and Junichi Arai, Executive Vice President and CFO.

First 25 minutes, Deko and Jun will provide a presentation followed by a Q&A session.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Deko.

Hisayuki Idekoba

Hi. I’m Deko of Recruit Holdings. Thank you so much for your attendance. I’m impressed by this large turnout. Thank you very much. So let us share with you our financial results. First of all, at this time event last year, I predicted the hiring demand in the U.S. In May last year, we said that the hiring demand in the U.S. would continue to decline for the next 18 months to 24 months.

And I used this graph. So in the second half, we thought that the hiring demand in the U.S. will hit the bottom and we still see it that way. So we anticipate this difficult environment and run our business based on that.

And this is what happened. This is the job ad data in the U.S., around October, December, it showed