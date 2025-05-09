Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sun Life Financial, Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Natalie Brady - SVP, Capital Management & IR

Kevin Strain - President, CEO & Director

Tim Deacon - EVP & CFO

Manjit Singh - President, Sun Life Asia

Daniel Fishbein - President

Stephen Peacher - President, SLC Management

Ted Maloney - Incoming CEO, President & Executive Chairman, MFS

Conference Call Participants

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank Financial

Tom Gallagher - Evercore ISI

Doug Young - Desjardins Capital Markets

Tom MacKinnon - BMO Capital

Paul Holden - CIBC

Lemar Persaud - Cormark Securities

Alex Scott - Barclays

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Sun Life Financial Q1 2025 Conference Call. My name is Galeen, and I will be your conference operator today. [Operator Instructions].

The host of the call is Natalie Brady, Senior Vice President, Capital Management and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Ms. Brady.

Natalie Brady

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Sun Life's Earnings Call for the First Quarter of 2025. Our earnings release and the slides for today's call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at sunlife.com. We will begin today's call with opening remarks from Kevin Strain, President and Chief Executive Officer. Following Kevin, Tim Deacon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present the financial results for the quarter. After the prepared remarks, we will move to the question-and-answer portion of the call. Other members of management are also available to answer your questions this morning.

Turning to Slide 2. I draw your attention to the cautionary language regarding the use of forward-looking statements and non-IFRS financial measures, which form part of today's remarks. As noted in the slides, forward-looking statements may be rendered inaccurate by subsequent events. And with that, I'll