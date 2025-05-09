Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Allison Malkin - Investor Relations

Amanda Baldwin - Chief Executive Officer

Catherine Dunleavy - Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jungwon Kim - TD Cowen

Susan Anderson – Canaccord Genuity

Kate Grafstein - Barclays

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Shovana Chowdhury - JPMorgan

Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Olaplex Holdings, First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce, Allison Malkin, Investor Relations. Allison please go ahead.

Allison Malkin

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call. Joining me today are Amanda Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer; and Catherine Dunleavy, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Before we start, I would like to remind you that management will make certain statements today, which are forward-looking, including statements about the outlook for the Olaplex's business and other matters referenced in the company's earnings release issued today.

Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by such statements. Additional information regarding these factors appears under the heading, Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in the company's earnings release and the filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available at www.sec.gov and on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.olaplex.com.

The forward-looking statements on this call speak only as of the original date of this call and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Also