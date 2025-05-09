Sonova Holding AG (SONVF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sonova Holding AG (OTCPK:SONVF) Q4 2025 Results Conference Call May 9, 2025 7:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Arnd Kaldowski - CEO
Matthias Dullmann - Interim CFO
Thomas Bernhardsgruetter - Senior Director, IR
Conference Call Participants
Maja Pataki - Kepler Cheuvreux
Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays
Hugo Solvet - BNP Paribas Exane
Veronika Dubajova - Citi
Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley
Oliver Metzger - ODDO BHF
Niels Granholm-Leth - Carnegie
David Adlington - JPMorgan
Shivansi Gupta - HSBC
Arnd Kaldowski
Good afternoon here in lovely Stefan, unfortunately, not the best weather, but hopefully enough to share on information, warm welcome to the people on the call, on the dial-in. I'm here together with Matthias Dullmann, our Interim CFO, to guide you through the presentation, you already had a chance to see, but I know more importantly, to have enough time for Q&A at the end.
Thomas will come up and explain the process on the Q&A when we get there. If we can move on to briefly the disclaimer. I hope everybody took note. Am I? Are you clicking?
Am I clicking? Look, I -- this is not the first time I'm here, but I didn't check out where the clicker is. The standard disclaimer, please take note. Obviously, the fiscal year 2024-'25, the last time we were able to share in that breadth and depth of our numbers is exactly half a year ago. Lots have happened.
And I'm very proud to present on everybody who works with us at Sonova, the results of the last half year because when I look at it overall, I think it's a good results; and b, it's a good tee up into the next fiscal year. Although I think we all have taken a note that there are some bumps in the world with regard to macroeconomics, but I think
- Read more current SONVF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts