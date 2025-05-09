bpost NV/SA (BPOSF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

bpost NV/SA (OTCPK:BPOSF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Chris Peeters – Chief Executive Officer

Philippe Dartienne – Chief Financial Officer

Frank Claassen – Degroof Petercam

Stefano Toffano – ABN AMRO ODDO

Marc Zwartsenburg – ING

Chris Peeters

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to all of you and thank you for joining us. We don't only have Philippe and myself, but also Antoine Lebecq, Head of Investor Relations in the room, and Philippe and myself will walk you through our first quarter 2025 results. We posted the materials on our website this morning. We will walk you through the presentation and will then take your questions. As always, two questions each would ensure everyone gets the chance to be addressed in the upcoming hour.

Philippe, over to you for the financials. I'll then come back with an update on some of our key strategic priorities for 2025.

Philippe Dartienne

Thank you, Chris, and good morning to all. As you can see on the highlights on Page 3, our Group operating income for Q1 stood at €1,119 million, an increase year-over-year by close to 13%. At constant perimeter, meaning excluding the €199 million consolidation impact of Staci, our operating income decreased by 7%, or €73 million, mainly driven by the following factors. Number one, persistent headwinds in North America following contract