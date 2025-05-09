BKV Corporation (BKV) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Tameron - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Kalnin - Chief Executive Officer

Eric Jacobsen - President, Upstream

Conference Call Participants

Scott Gruber - Citigroup

Tim Rezvan - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jacob Roberts - TPH

Betty Jiang - Barclays

David Tameron

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining BKV Corporation's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

With me today are Chris Kalnin, Chief Executive Officer; and Eric Jacobsen, President of Upstream.

Before we provide our prepared remarks, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements.

Additionally, we may refer to non-GAAP measures. For a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements as well as the reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures, please see the company's public filings, including the Form 8-K filed today. We have also posted an updated investor presentation on our website.

I'd now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Chris Kalnin.

Chris Kalnin

Thank you, David, and thank you to everyone for joining us to discuss our first quarter results.

BKV's business model is poised to grow rapidly in multiple economic scenarios. BKV sits at the confluence of some of the biggest megatrends in energy. As one of the largest natural gas producers in Texas, we expect natural gas demand to continue to grow robustly, both domestically and globally.

Further, efforts to decarbonize the global economy continue to show demand for low-carbon gas. This trend has helped to accelerate growth in our carbon capture business and the demand for our