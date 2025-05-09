CTO Realty Q1: High Quality REIT With Growth Potential

David Johnson
666 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a REIT with a high-quality portfolio of shopping centers in attractive MSAs.
  • The quarterly dividend is currently yielding 8.6% with an ex-dividend approximately 6/13/25.
  • CTO's enterprise value grows at 26% CAGR, and rentable square footage increases by 19% CAGR, showcasing robust financial health and strategic growth.
  • Risks include tenant financial health and tariff impacts, but CTO's diversified tenant base and high-quality properties mitigate these concerns.
  • In this article I highlight the reasons why CTO is a good prospect for 2025 and beyond.

Whole Foods Market

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I rate CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:CTO) a Buy, for income focused investors interested in real estate investment trusts. The REIT pays a quarterly dividend yielding 8.6% and goes ex-dividend on approximately 6/13/2025. CTO is benefiting

This article was written by

David Johnson
666 Followers
David A. Johnson is founder and principal of Endurance Capital Management, a New Jersey Limited Liability Company. As an investor entrepreneur, David invests in stocks, bonds, options, ETFs, REITs, real estate, closed end funds and alternative investment funds such as hedge funds and private credit. With over 30 years’ experience in investing, David holds a Master of Science (MS) Degree in Finance, with a concentration in Investment Analysis, from Boston University, a Certificate in Financial Planning, and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Fordham University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CTO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CTO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CTO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News