I rate CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:CTO) a Buy, for income focused investors interested in real estate investment trusts. The REIT pays a quarterly dividend yielding 8.6% and goes ex-dividend on approximately 6/13/2025. CTO is benefiting
CTO Realty Q1: High Quality REIT With Growth Potential
Summary
- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a REIT with a high-quality portfolio of shopping centers in attractive MSAs.
- The quarterly dividend is currently yielding 8.6% with an ex-dividend approximately 6/13/25.
- CTO's enterprise value grows at 26% CAGR, and rentable square footage increases by 19% CAGR, showcasing robust financial health and strategic growth.
- Risks include tenant financial health and tariff impacts, but CTO's diversified tenant base and high-quality properties mitigate these concerns.
- In this article I highlight the reasons why CTO is a good prospect for 2025 and beyond.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.