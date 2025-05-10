Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHVYF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCPK:MHVYF) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 2:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Takashi Arakawa - Senior General Manager of the Investor Relations & Shareholder Relations Department
Hisato Kozawa - Member of the Board, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Eisaku Ito - President & Chief Executive Officer
Conference Call Participants
Kentaro Maekawa - Nomura Securities
Tsutomu Ito - Mizuho Securities
Tatsuhiko Ito - Mizuho Securities
Sho Fukuhara - Jefferies
Tsubasa Sasaki - UBS
Hirosuke Tai - Daiwa Securities
Takashi Arakawa
The time has come for us to begin the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Briefing. My name is Takashi Arakawa, Senior General Manager of the Investor Relations and Shareholder Relations Department. I will be your moderator today. Thank you for joining.
I'd like to introduce today's speakers, Eisaku Ito, President and CEO; and Hisato Kozawa, Member of the Board, Executive Vice President and CFO.
Today, we will begin with a presentation on our fiscal year 2024 financial results from our CFO, Kozawa. After that, President Ito will provide comments on his assessment of the fiscal year 2024 financial results, as well as regarding our corporate strategy for fiscal year 2025. Finally, we will have time for Q&A.
Today's briefing is scheduled to end at 4:30 PM Japan Standard Time. We appreciate your cooperation during today's event. Our presenters will use the fiscal year 2024 financial results slide deck, which is available for download at the Investors section of our website.
Without further ado, allow me to move on to CFO, Kozawa's financial results presentation.
Hisato Kozawa
Hello, everyone. I am Kozawa. I will now go through our financial year 2024 financial results and our FY 2025 earnings forecast. So it's as usual, you can see the table of contents on slide 2. First, I would like
- Read more current MHVYF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts