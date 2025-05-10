S4 Capital plc (SCPPF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

S4 Capital plc (OTCPK:SCPPF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Sorrell - CEO

Radhika Radhakrishnan - Incoming CFO

Mary Basterfield - Outgoing CFO

Scott Spirit - Chief Growth Officer

Jean-Benoit Berty - COO

Conference Call Participants

Laura Metayer - Morgan Stanley

Julien Roch - Barclays

Steve Liechti - Deutsche Numis

Martin Sorrell

So good morning all. Q1 2025. I'm joined by a cast of thousands here in London. On my left is Radhika, who's just joined us as CFO, subbing for, for Mary on my right, who is masterminding the handover period with Radhika. And on her right is Scott Spirit, and on my left is Jean-Benoit Berty.

So we're here this morning to go through Q1. Trading update from Mary is the first section. Second section, market momentum. Third, client, analysis, and then business momentum all done by Scott. And then I'll come back briefly for a summary and outlook, and then we'll take any Q&A.

So this is the first of two webcasts today. The later one will be at 1 o'clock London time, mainly with the West with the West, and East Coast in America. So thank you for that. Mary?

Mary Basterfield

Thank you, Martin. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today.

The macroeconomic environment remained challenging in the first quarter. Net revenue of £164 million decreased 12% on a reported basis or 11% like-for-like, with continued caution from clients and a reduction in activity from one key technology services client already disclosed.

Operational EBITDA for the quarter was in line with our expectations. It benefits from cost reductions made as we continue to align our resources with activity levels. We maintain our full-year guidance on a constant currency basis with target net revenue and operational EBITDA broadly