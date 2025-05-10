Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Gregory Zikos - CFO

Thank you for standing by, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Costamare Inc. Conference Call on the First Quarter 2025 Financial Results. We have with us Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of the company.

I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, May 8, 2025.

We would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements. Please take a moment to read Slide number 2 of the presentation, which contains the forward-looking statements.

And I will now pass the floor to your speaker today, Mr. Zikos. Please go ahead, sir.

Gregory Zikos

Thank you and good morning ladies and gentlemen. During the first quarter of the year, the company generated net income of about $95 million. As announced on May 7th, we have successfully completed the spin-off of Costamare Bulkers, which encompasses the 37 owned dry bulk vessels as well as the CBI operating platform.

Costamare Inc. remains the sole shareholder of the 68 containerships as well as the controlling shareholder of Neptune Maritime Leasing. This business separation unlocks hidden value and better positions the two separate listed companies to pursue distinct operating and strategic initiatives in the containership and the dry bulk sector.

Regarding the containership market, while geopolitical challenges and economic uncertainties impact global trade, demand for containership vessels has up to now maintained momentum. The commercially idle fleet remains below 1%, indicating a fully employed market.

Regarding the proposed USTR fees, fleet redeployment and network reorganizations may initially resulted in efficiencies boosting tonnage demand. Our