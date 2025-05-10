Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:PCRFF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript May 9, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Akira Waniko - Group Chief Financial Officer

Yuki Kusumi - Group CEO

Conference Call Participants

Sugiyama Yoshikuni - Yomiuri Shimbun

Fumika Sato - Nikkei Asia

Shiro Nakamura - Asahi Shimbun

Akira Kojima - Sanke Shimbun

Shinichi Amano - Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun

Kazutaka Mishima - MONOist

Ryo Harada - Goldman Sachs

Junya Ayada - JP Morgan Securities

Yu Okazaki - Nomura Securities

Kenji Yasui - UBS Securities

Kota Ezawa - Citigroup Global Markets Japan

Ryosuke Katsura - SMBC Securities

Operator

Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us in our online briefing. We will now begin the briefing of Panasonic Holdings Corporation on the Financial Results for FY25 as well as Group Management Reform. The attendees are as follows. From Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Representative Director, President, Executive Officer, Group CEO, Yuki Kusumi; Executive Officer, Group CFO, Akira Waniko; lastly, but not the least, Executive Officer, Group CSO, Kazuyo Sumida. First, CFO, Waniko, will go over the financial results, followed by the presentation by CEO, Kusumi, on group management reform. After the two presentations, we will accept questions only in Japanese, first from journalists and then from the institutional investors and analysts.

The slides are uploaded on our company website as well. First, our CFO, Waniko.

Akira Waniko

I will present the consolidated financial results of Panasonic Holdings Corporation for fiscal 2025 ended March 31, 2025 and financial forecast for FY26 ending March 31, 2026. First, a summary of the results. Both sales and profit exceeded the forecast as of February 4th and increased year-on-year on the basis of excluding Automotive, which was deconsolidated in FY March 2025. Overall sales, excluding Automotive, increased with increased sales of Lifestyle, Connect, and Industry. By business, sales of generative AI-related products in Industry and