Following the Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 results, we are back to comment on Helios Towers plc (OTCPK:HTWSF). Our buy rating was supported by 1) positive growth prospects driven by colocations on existing towers
Helios Tower: Sound Fundamentals, Maintaining Buy
Summary
- Helios Towers plc remains a buy due to strong growth prospects, resilient customer base, and ongoing deleveraging efforts, confirming its strategic progress.
- Q1 2025 results showed solid performance, with a $203.8 million turnover, 30,074 tenancies, and $110.1 million adjusted EBITDA.
- The company's credit profile improved with upgrades from S&P, Fitch, and Moody's.
- Valuation remains attractive with a target price of £142 per share, implying a 28% upside, supported by strong fundamentals and a high FCF yield.
