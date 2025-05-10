PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

William Kent - Vice President of Investor Relations

Michael Seifert - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bradley Searle - Chief Financial Officer

Dusty Wunderlich - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Forte - Maxim Group

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Gail, and I will be the operator for today's call. At this time, I would like to welcome each and every one of you to the Public Square First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn today’s call over to William Kent. Please go ahead.

William Kent

Thank you, Gail. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to PublicSquare's first quarter 2025 conference call. Joining me today are Michael Seifert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Brad Searle, Chief Financial Officer; and Dusty Wunderlich, Chief Strategy Officer.

Before we get started, we want to emphasize that the information discussed on this call, including our outlook, is based on information as of today and contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We undertake no duty or obligation to update such statements as a result of new information or future events. Please refer to today's earnings press release and our SEC filings, including our 2024 10-K for factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

We'd also like to point out that we present non-GAAP measures in addition to and not as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

I'll now hand the call to Michael. Michael, please go ahead.

Michael Seifert

Thank you, Will