TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Olena Lobach - IR

Jason Macdonnell - Acting CEO, COO and President, Customer Experience

Tobias Dengel - President of Digital Solutions

Gopi Chande - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Puneet Jain - JPMorgan

Stephanie Price - CIBC

Keith Bachman - BMO

Ryan Campbell - Barclays Bank

Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity

Cassie Chan - Bank of America

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins

Operator

Good day, everyone. Welcome to TELUS Digital's Q1 2025 Investor Call. I would like to introduce your speaker, Ms. Olena Lobach. Please go ahead.

Olena Lobach

Thank you, Carl. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the TELUS Digital First Quarter 2025 Investor Call. Joining our call are Jason Macdonnell, Acting CEO, COO and President of Customer Experience; Tobias Dengel, President of Digital Solutions; and Gopi Chande, our CFO. We'll begin with prepared remarks from Jason, Tobias and Gopi and then open the line to your questions. At the end, Jason will offer his closing remarks.

For our cautionary statements and further details on certain non-GAAP measures used during today's call, please refer to the earnings release issued this morning and regulatory filings available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

With that, I'll pass the call over to Jason.

Jason Macdonnell

Thank you very much, Olena. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us here today.

In the first quarter of 2025, TELUS Digital delivered operating and financial results in line with Street expectations. We are also reiterating our full year 2025 outlook. Our global service diversification as well as our relationship with TELUS Corporation as an anchor client provide two distinct advantages among many others that offer a certain level of insulation and stability in the current environment and set us apart