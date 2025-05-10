TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
153.5K Followers

Q1: 2025-05-09 Earnings Summary

EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.01
 | Revenue of $670.00M (1.98% Y/Y) beats by $19.73M

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Olena Lobach - IR
Jason Macdonnell - Acting CEO, COO and President, Customer Experience
Tobias Dengel - President of Digital Solutions
Gopi Chande - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Puneet Jain - JPMorgan
Stephanie Price - CIBC
Keith Bachman - BMO
Ryan Campbell - Barclays Bank
Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity
Cassie Chan - Bank of America
Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins

Operator

Good day, everyone. Welcome to TELUS Digital's Q1 2025 Investor Call. I would like to introduce your speaker, Ms. Olena Lobach. Please go ahead.

Olena Lobach

Thank you, Carl. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the TELUS Digital First Quarter 2025 Investor Call. Joining our call are Jason Macdonnell, Acting CEO, COO and President of Customer Experience; Tobias Dengel, President of Digital Solutions; and Gopi Chande, our CFO. We'll begin with prepared remarks from Jason, Tobias and Gopi and then open the line to your questions. At the end, Jason will offer his closing remarks.

For our cautionary statements and further details on certain non-GAAP measures used during today's call, please refer to the earnings release issued this morning and regulatory filings available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

With that, I'll pass the call over to Jason.

Jason Macdonnell

Thank you very much, Olena. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us here today.

In the first quarter of 2025, TELUS Digital delivered operating and financial results in line with Street expectations. We are also reiterating our full year 2025 outlook. Our global service diversification as well as our relationship with TELUS Corporation as an anchor client provide two distinct advantages among many others that offer a certain level of insulation and stability in the current environment and set us apart

Recommended For You

About TIXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TIXT

Trending Analysis

Trending News