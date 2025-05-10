Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - April 2025

Tradeweb
Summary

  • Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace amounted to an all-time record of EUR 98 billion in April, surpassing the platform’s previous top performance of EUR 82 billion in March.
  • In April, equities remained the most actively traded ETF asset class, comprising 68% of the overall platform flow.
  • Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in April reached USD 119 billion, the platform’s best-performing month on record.
  • As a percentage of total notional value, equities accounted for 53% and fixed income for 42%, with the remainder comprising commodity and specialty ETFs.

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-Listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace amounted to an all-time record of

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.

