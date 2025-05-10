McEwen Mining, Inc. (MUX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

McEwen Mining, Inc. (NYSE:MUX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob McEwen - Chairman & Chief Owner

William Shaver - COO

Perry Ing - CFO

Jeff Chan - VP, Finance

Stefan Spears - VP, Corporate Development

Michael Meding - VP & General Manager, McEwen Copper

Carmen Diges - General Counsel & Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Mike Kozak - Cantor Fitzgerald

Bill Powers - Private Investor

Rob McEwen

Thank you, Operator. Good morning and welcome, fellow shareholders, analysts and interested investors.

Year-to-date, 2025 has been an eventful year for us with the higher prices of gold, silver and copper brightening the outlook for our operations. We've increased our liquidity by using a financial instrument called the capped call convertible note. This instrument allowed us to reduce potential share dilution by setting an effective conversion price of -- at 100% premium to our share price at the time of the transaction. The majority of these funds will be used to advance the development of our Fox Complex, and we expect that once this work is completed and the Stock and Grey Fox mines are in production, our consolidated annual production in 2030 could reach as high as 225,000 to 255,000 ounces. This represents an increase of over 80% above our current production.