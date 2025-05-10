After a blockbuster year, casual dining chain Brinker International (EAT) is poised for a defining 2025. The tussle between macro headwinds pressurizing consumer discretionary spending and a continued growth led by operational efficiencies
Brinker International: A Good Time To EAT
Summary
- Brinker saw a 21% traffic increase in Q3 2025, driven by operational efficiencies, value positioning, and menu optimizations, especially through its flagship Chili's brand.
- The company has managed to improve margins and same-store sales, indicating sustainable growth rather than short-term gains.
- Despite potential macro headwinds, Brinker's cost efficiencies and customer stickiness position it well for future challenges, though pressures on margins and topline are expected.
- Valuations are reasonable and provide a good opportunity to enter before any expansion.
