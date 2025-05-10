INmune Bio, Inc. (INMB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

David Moss - Chief Financial Officer

Dr. RJ Tesi - Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Mark Lowdell - Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. CJ Barnum - Head, Neuroscience

Conference Call Participants

Denis Reznik - Raymond James

George Farmer - Scotiabank

Tom Shrader - BTIG

Laura Suriel - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to the INmune Bio First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. A transcript will follow within 24 hours of this conference call. At this time, it is my pleasure to introduce Dr., excuse me, Mr. David Moss, CFO of INmune Bio. David?

David Moss

Thank you, Jessie, and good afternoon, everyone. We thank you for joining us for the call for INmune Bio’s first quarter 2025 financial results. With me on the call today are Dr. RJ Tesi, CEO of INmune Bio; and Dr. Mark Lowdell, Chief Scientific Officer of INmune Bio, who will provide an update on our CORDStrom and INKmune programs. Also on the call is Dr. CJ Barnum, Head of Neuroscience, who will be here to answer questions.

Before we begin, I remind everyone that except for statements of historical facts, the statements made by management in response to questions on this conference call are forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbors provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Form Act of 1995.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those such as forward-looking statements. Please see the forward-looking statements disclaimer on the company’s earnings press release, as well as risk factors in