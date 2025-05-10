GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:GEAGF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 8, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Oliver Luckenbach - Head, Investor Relations

Stefan Klebert - Chief Executive Officer

Bernd Brinker - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Klas Bergelind - Citi

Adrian Pehl - ODDO BHF

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the GEA Group AG Q1 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Oliver Luckenbach, Head of IR. Please go ahead.

Oliver Luckenbach

Thank you, Sarah, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. With me on the call are Stefan Klebert, our CEO; and Bernd Brinker, our CFO. Stefan will begin today’s call with our first quarter highlights. Bernd will then cover the business and financial review before Stefan takes over again for the outlook 2025. Afterwards, we open up the call for the Q&A session. Please be aware of the cautionary language that is included in our Safe Harbor statement as in the material that we have distributed today.

And with that, I hand over to Stefan.

Stefan Klebert

Thank you very much, Oliver, and good afternoon, everybody. It’s my pleasure to welcome you to our conference call today. GEA had a good start into the new fiscal year with a strong first quarter. We improved all major financial KPIs and continued our profitable growth trajectory. As indicated with our fourth quarter release, the €1.6 billion order intake, which we booked in the fourth quarter of ‘24 was extraordinarily strong and shouldn’t be considered as a new normal. We benefited from 7 large orders, which cannot be repeated every single quarter.