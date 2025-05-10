Canadian miner Eldorado Gold ( EGO ) reported quarterly results last week with better-than-expected revenue amid a gold bull run that took the metal's price above $3,000 an ounce for the first time. However, net income came in slightly below estimates

For about 6 years I have been creating content on economics and financial markets on social networks, something I am truly passionate about.As an analyst, I cover US stocks and some emerging markets, especially on Latam. My focus is on global macro strategy and value investing, on sectors such as energy, materials and real estate. I like to study companies with some kind of competitive advantage, coupled with good management and excellent future prospects. Particularly, I prefer businesses with good cash flow, along with a solid asset base, sustainable debt levels, as well as growing income and healthy margins.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.