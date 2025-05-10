Canadian miner Eldorado Gold (EGO) reported quarterly results last week with better-than-expected revenue amid a gold bull run that took the metal's price above $3,000 an ounce for the first time. However, net income came in slightly below estimates
Eldorado Gold: Rising Costs And Lower Production Paint A Grim Outlook This Year
Summary
- Gold's bullish trend remains strong, with potential for further gains this year despite short-term corrections.
- Eldorado Gold missed consensus estimates at bottom-line as rising operating costs impacted profitability in jurisdictions, such as Türkiye and Greece.
- Eldorado shares breaking the $15 resistance and climbing above $20 indicates robust upward momentum, but rising costs due to tariffs impact raise questions about the sustainability of the bull move.
- Although maintaining a positive outlook for the company, its shares seem to be trading at fair value at current levels, based on multiples.
- I'm downgrading my rating to hold, as gold prices may not maintain last year's margins, despite good momentum.
