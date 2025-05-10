Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) has performed exceptionally well in the past 12 months, both financially and in the stock market. Up almost 400% since my previous bullish article published in June
Rocket Lab: Positive FCF May Come Sooner Than You Think
Summary
- Up almost 400% since my previous bullish article published in June 2024, RKLB has handsomely rewarded investors who bet on the company's disruptive potential.
- The Q1 earnings print was decent, but it was evident that the company is forced to incur substantial capital expenditures as we inch closer to Neutron's test flight.
- An analysis of the global small payload launch services market reveals Rocket Lab is enjoying certain competitive advantages. The company is now expanding into new end markets and geographies.
- After updating my earnings model, I found that Rocket Lab is likely to generate a breakeven level of FCF next year.
