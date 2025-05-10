Ardent Health Partners, Inc. (ARDT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Styblo - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Marty Bonick - President and Chief Executive Officer

Alfred Lumsdaine - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Whit Mayo - Leerink Partners

Ann Hynes - Mizuho

Craig Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley

Ben Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets

Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America

Matthew Gillmor - KeyBanc

Benjamin Rossi - JPMorgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ardent Health Partners First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I will now hand today's call over to David Styblo, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

David Styblo

Thank you, operator. And welcome to Ardent Health's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Joining me today is Ardent President and Chief Executive Officer, Marty Bonick; and Chief Financial Officer, Alfred Lumsdaine. Marty and Alfred will provide prepared remarks, and then we will open the line to questions.

Before I turn the call over to Marty, I want to remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today's forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements.

Further, this call will include the discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAR. Reconciliation of these measures to the closest GAAP financial measure is included in our quarterly earnings press release, which we issued yesterday evening after the market closed and is available at ardenthealth.com.