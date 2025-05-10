While the stock market has rebounded sharply from April lows as Wall Street gears up for a flurry of new trade deals, we shouldn't get overly complacent. I'm still using valuation as the key driver of my buy and sell
Q2 Holdings: Trim This Stock As Value Fades (Downgrade)
Summary
- Q2 Holdings rebounded after Q1 earnings, leaving its valuation multiples high compared to peers like Salesforce and Adobe, leading me to downgrade the stock to a neutral rating.
- The company showcased solid growth in Q1, but tighter macro conditions may impact the banking sector and hurt the company's pipeline.
- We note that Q2 Holdings' gross margin profile sits well below other SaaS peers, further making its valuation premium unsupportable.
- I recommend trimming your position in Q2 Holdings and waiting for a better re-entry point to buy back in.
