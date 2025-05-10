I've talked about Monster Beverage (MNST) a couple of times already—in fact, here's the last article I wrote this January. In it, I expressed quite a bit of skepticism about the company and mentioned that, given the
Monster Beverage: The Big Boy Seems To Be Struggling
Summary
- Monster Beverage's stock outperformed the S&P 500, rising 16% versus a 5% index drop, driven by positive growth in the energy drinks sector.
- The company achieved a 4.9% sales growth despite a challenging year for American consumers and convenience stores, its largest distribution channel.
- Criticism remains on Monster's $3 billion share buyback timing, which occurred before a poor quarterly report, potentially missing greater shareholder value.
- Positive news includes a second consecutive year of ROIC growth to 32% and a strong cash position, despite issuing debt for share buybacks.
