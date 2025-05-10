Quebecor, Inc. (QBCRF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Quebecor, Inc. (OTCPK:QBCRF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Hugues Simard - Chief Financial Officer

Pierre Karl Péladeau - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Maher Yaghi - Scotiabank

Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity

Matthew Griffiths - Bank of America

Stephanie Price - CIBC

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins Securities

Vince Valentini - TD Cowen

Drew McReynolds - RBC Capital Markets

David McFadgen - Cormark Securities Inc.

Tim Casey - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quebecor Inc.'s Financial Results for the First Quarter 2025 Conference Call.

And I would like to introduce Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer of Quebecor Inc. Please go ahead.

Hugues Simard

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this Quebecor conference call. My name is Hugues Simard. I'm the CFO, and joining me to discuss our financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2025 is Pierre Karl Péladeau, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Anyone unable to attend the conference call will be able to access the recorded version by logging on to the webcast available on Quebecor's website until August 6 of this year.

As usual, I also want to inform you that certain statements made on the call today may be considered forward-looking and we would refer you to the risk factors outlined in today's press release and reports filed by the corporation with the regulatory authorities.

Let me now turn the floor to Pierre Péladeau.

Pierre Karl Péladeau

Thanks, Hugues and good afternoon, everyone. I am happy to report once again solid operational and financial results for Quebecor in the first quarter of 2025. We're continuing to deliver on our plan quarter after quarter, growing our wireless market share across Canada, generating superior cash flows and reducing our leverage to maintain the