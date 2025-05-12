Shares of AT&T (T) have been a battleground for far too long. AT&T went from trading $43.29 on July 25th, 2016, to $14 on July 31st, 2023, which is a decline of -67.66%. Shareholders
AT&T: Can Continue Past $30 After A Round Trip Off Its Lows
Summary
- AT&T has rebounded significantly, with shares up nearly 100% since July 2023, driven by strong free cash flow and a refocused strategy on communication services.
- The company is targeting over $16 billion in free cash flow for 2025, with plans to expand its fiber network and 5G services.
- AT&T's focus on debt reduction, profitability improvements, and share buybacks positions it for continued growth and increased shareholder value.
- Despite competition and technological risks, AT&T's current valuation and dividend yield make it an attractive investment, with the potential to exceed $30 per share by 2025.
