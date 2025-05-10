Securitas AB (publ) (SCTBF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCPK:SCTBF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Magnus Ahlqvist - CEO

Andreas Lindback - CFO

Raymond Ke - Nordea

Annelies Vermeulen - Morgan Stanley

Neil Tyler - Redburn Atlantic

Stefan Knutsson - ABG

Viktor Lindeberg - Carnegie

Nicole Manion - UBS

Sylvia Barker - JPMorgan

Johan Eliason - Kepler Cheuvreux

Karl Green - RBC Capital Markets

Magnus Ahlqvist

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our First Quarter Results Presentation that Andreas and I are doing from our headquarter in Stockholm today. We're off to a good start to the year. So let us go straight to some of the highlights of the first quarter.

We delivered 3% organic growth in the quarter, and the operating margin improved 40 basis points to 6.4%. All business segments supported, and we have realized improvements in operating margin in the security services and technology and solutions business lines.

On the negative side, Paragon and Pinkerton hampered the results, and I will comment on those units later in the presentation.

By looking at results growth, the EPS growth was 16% in the first quarter. Operating cash flow was 1%, and the balance sheet remains strong. Commenting a little bit on the business optimization program that we announced last quarter, that is running according to plan, and we expect to achieve savings of SEK200 million by the end of this year.

And also wanted to comment a little bit in terms of the world around us since we have witnessed quite a lot of turbulence in the global trade landscape in the last couple of months. And I just wanted to emphasize here that we are a services business with local delivery, and from this perspective, we have limited exposure to the trade-related changes. And there has