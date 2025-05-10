DocGo, Inc (DCGO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

DocGo, Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Cole - VP, IR

Lee Bienstock - CEO

Norman Rosenberg - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan MacDonald - Needham

Kieran Ryan - Deutsche Bank

Jenny Shen - BTIG

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the DocGo First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 8th, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mike Cole, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Cole

Thank you, operator. Before turning the call over to management, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. All statements made in this conference call other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.

The words will, plan, potential, could, goal, outlook, design, anticipate, aim, believe, estimate, expect, intend, guidance, confidence, target, project, and other similar expressions may be used to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize our plans, intentions, outcomes, results, or expectations.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control and which may cause our actual results or outcomes or the timing of results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our risk factors and elsewhere in DocGo's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, our earnings release for this quarter, and other reports and statements filed by DocGo with the SEC to which your attention is directed. Actual outcomes and