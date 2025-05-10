Shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been a solid performer over the past year, gaining 16%, though they are more than 10% below their highs. Shares have recovered all of their “Liberation Day” losses, which makes sense given a business model with limited tariff
Northern Trust: Well-Positioned To Withstand Stagflation (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Northern Trust shares have gained 16% over the past year, recovering from “Liberation Day” losses, and are now considered fairly valued at around $100.
- The company reported Q1 earnings of $1.90 per share, beating estimates, with revenue up 18% to $1.95 billion, driven by strong capital and pricing power.
- Northern Trust benefits from a low-risk, low-fee custody banking model, with $16.9 trillion in assets under custody and a significant scale providing a strong competitive moat.
- With limited credit exposure and gearing to short-term interest rates, NTRS is well-positioned for a stagflationary environment, making it a relative safe haven amid macro uncertainty.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.