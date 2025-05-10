Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anh Huynh - Vice President of Investor Relations

Richard Mack - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Michael McGillis - President, Chief Financial Officer and Director

Priyanka Garg - Executive Vice President, Portfolio and Asset Management

Conference Call Participants

Doug Harter - UBS

Rick Shane - JPMorgan

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Anh Huynh

Thank you. I'm joined by Richard Mack, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Claros Mortgage Trust; and Mike McGillis, President, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Claros Mortgage Trust. We also have Priyanka Garg, Executive Vice President, who leads MRECS Portfolio and Asset Management.

We will also be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures on today's call, such as distributable earnings, which we believe may be important to investors to assess our