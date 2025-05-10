To me, there has never been a better time to increase your exposure to small-cap stocks. Recent market volatility has caused smaller-cap, traditionally more macroeconomically sensitive stocks to underperform versus the titans of the S&P 500. That gap creates a great opening
Lemonade: The Future Of Insurance Is Still Trading At Early-Stage Levels
Summary
- Now is an ideal time to invest in small-cap stocks like Lemonade, with the market largely overlooking its expansive growth rates.
- In Q1, Lemonade accelerated premium growth for the sixth straight quarter, while also keeping loss ratios steady despite the impacts of the LA wildfires in January.
- Lemonade's innovative use of AI to automate policy claims and economies of scale on marketing are driving it towards adjusted EBITDA breakeven by FY26.
- Risks include auto tariffs that could impact profitability of the company's auto policies, as well as a company-driven decline in home policy renewals.
