SideChannel Inc. (SDCH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SideChannel Inc. (OTCQB:SDCH) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call May 7, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Haugli - Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Polk - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the SideChannel Fiscal Year 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results Update Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. And a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Brian Haugli. Sir, the floor is yours.

Brian Haugli

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining SideChannel's Fiscal Q2 2025 Investor Call. I'm pleased to report continued progress in our financial performance, operational execution and strategic focus this quarter. Despite a modest 1.7% decrease in year-over-year revenue, we delivered meaningful improvements in profitability and operational efficiency.

Our gross margin rose to 49.7%, up nearly 5 percentage points from the same quarter last year. This improvement reflects disciplined cost control, better service delivery margins and early contribution from Enclave sales. We also reduced operating expenses by 11.2%, narrowing our net loss to just $54,000. This is a significant step forward compared to the $253,000 loss reported in Q2 of last year.

Year-to-date, we've generated $3.7 million in revenue, a 3.8% increase over the first half of FY 2024. These results demonstrate resilience and execution across our core offerings even as we reposition parts of the business for long-term growth. We acknowledge the challenges in our vCISO services segment. As previously mentioned, we've experienced the loss of a handful of larger contracts in the back half of last fiscal year, which has impacted our trailing 12-month revenue retention.

That said, we've built a more scalable, targeted go-to-market strategy and enhanced our sales capabilities, which are beginning to show