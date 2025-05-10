Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lindsey Allen - Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

Justin Klee - Co-CEO

Camille Bedrosian - Chief Medical Officer

Jim Frates - Chief Financial Officer

Josh Cohen - Co-CEO

Conference Call Participants

Michael DiFiore - Evercore ISI

Marc Goodman - Leerink

Tim Anderson - Bank of America Securities

Graig Suvannavejh - Mizuho

Joe Beatty – Baird

Ananda Ghosh - H.C. Wainwright & Company

Dan Akschuti - Pareto Securities

Operator

Good morning, my name is Liane and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please limit your questions to one with one follow-up. If you have additional questions, you may rejoin the queue. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company’s request.

I would now like to turn the call over to Lindsey Allen, Vice President Investor Relations and Communications. Please proceed.

Lindsey Allen

Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2025 financial results. With me on the call today are Josh Cohen and Justin Klee, our Co-CEOs; Dr. Camille Bedrosian, our Chief Medical Officer; and Jim Frates, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that any statements we make or information presented on this call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on our current beliefs, plans and expectations and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements include, but are not