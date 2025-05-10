Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Lindsey Allen - Vice President Investor Relations and Communications
Justin Klee - Co-CEO
Camille Bedrosian - Chief Medical Officer
Jim Frates - Chief Financial Officer
Josh Cohen - Co-CEO
Conference Call Participants
Michael DiFiore - Evercore ISI
Marc Goodman - Leerink
Tim Anderson - Bank of America Securities
Graig Suvannavejh - Mizuho
Joe Beatty – Baird
Ananda Ghosh - H.C. Wainwright & Company
Dan Akschuti - Pareto Securities
Operator
Good morning, my name is Liane and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please limit your questions to one with one follow-up. If you have additional questions, you may rejoin the queue. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company’s request.
I would now like to turn the call over to Lindsey Allen, Vice President Investor Relations and Communications. Please proceed.
Lindsey Allen
Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2025 financial results. With me on the call today are Josh Cohen and Justin Klee, our Co-CEOs; Dr. Camille Bedrosian, our Chief Medical Officer; and Jim Frates, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that any statements we make or information presented on this call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on our current beliefs, plans and expectations and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These statements include, but are not
- Read more current AMLX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts