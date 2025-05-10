Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Campbell - Corporate Controller

Lewis Fanger - Chief Financial Officer

Dan Lee - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jordan Bender - Citizens

Max Marsh - CBRE

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Sam Shah - Macquarie

Ricardo Chinchilla - Deutsche Bank

Dwayne Moyers - SMH Capital Advisors

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Full House Resorts First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 8, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to Adam Campbell. Please go ahead.

Adam Campbell

Thank you. Good afternoon. Welcome to our first quarter earnings call.

As always, before we begin, we remind you that today’s conference call may contain forward-looking statements that we’re making under the Safe Harbor provision of federal security laws. I would also like to remind you that the company’s actual results could differ materially from the anticipated results in these forward-looking statements. Please see today’s press release under the caption Forward-Looking Statements for the discussion of risks that may affect our results.

Also, we may make reference to non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA. For reconciliation of those measures, please see our website, as well as the various press releases that we issue.

Lastly, we are broadcasting this conference call at fullhouseresorts.com where you can find today’s earnings release, as well as all other SEC filings.

And with that said, we’re ready to go.

Lewis Fanger

Good afternoon, everyone. We’ll be quick with the comments today and we’ll go into Q&A relatively quickly. But we do have a lot of positive