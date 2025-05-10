Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 7, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Marinaccio - Vice President, Corporate Development

Joe Lacher - President & Chief Executive Officer

Brad Camden - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Matt Hunton - Executive Vice President & President, Kemper Auto

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Peters - Raymond James

Paul Newsome - Piper Sandler

Brian Meredith - UBS

Andrew Kligerman - TD Cowen

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Kemper's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Constantine, and I will be your coordinator today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Michael Marinaccio, Kemper's Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Marinaccio, you may begin.

Michael Marinaccio

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Kemper's discussion of our first quarter 2025 results. This afternoon, you'll hear from Joe Lacher, Kemper's President and Chief Executive Officer; Brad Camden, Kemper's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Hunton, Kemper's Executive Vice President and President of Kemper Auto.

We'll make a few opening remarks to provide context around our first quarter results followed by a Q&A session. During the interactive portion of the call, our presenters will be joined by Chris Flint, Kemper's Executive Vice President and President of Kemper Life; Duane Sanders, Kemper's Executive Vice President and Chief Claims Officer for P&C; and John Boschelli, Kemper's Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer.

After the markets closed today, we issued our earnings release, filed our Form 10-Q with the SEC and published