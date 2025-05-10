Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 7, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Michael Marinaccio - Vice President, Corporate Development
Joe Lacher - President & Chief Executive Officer
Brad Camden - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Matt Hunton - Executive Vice President & President, Kemper Auto
Conference Call Participants
Gregory Peters - Raymond James
Paul Newsome - Piper Sandler
Brian Meredith - UBS
Andrew Kligerman - TD Cowen
Michael Marinaccio
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Kemper's discussion of our first quarter 2025 results. This afternoon, you'll hear from Joe Lacher, Kemper's President and Chief Executive Officer; Brad Camden, Kemper's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Hunton, Kemper's Executive Vice President and President of Kemper Auto.
We'll make a few opening remarks to provide context around our first quarter results followed by a Q&A session. During the interactive portion of the call, our presenters will be joined by Chris Flint, Kemper's Executive Vice President and President of Kemper Life; Duane Sanders, Kemper's Executive Vice President and Chief Claims Officer for P&C; and John Boschelli, Kemper's Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer.
After the markets closed today, we issued our earnings release, filed our Form 10-Q with the SEC and published
