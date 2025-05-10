Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Olga Guyette – Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury

Chris Simon – Chief Executive Officer

James D'Arecca – Chief Financial Officer

Rohin Patel – JPMorgan

Marie Thibault – BTIG

Mike Matson – Needham & Company

Andrew Cooper – Raymond James

Joanne Wuensch – Citi

Anthony Petrone – Mizuho Financial Group

Michael Petusky – Barrington Research

Craig Bijou – Bank of America Securities

Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for Haemonetics fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 conference call and webcast. I'm joined today by Chris Simon, our CEO; and James D'Arecca, our CFO.

This morning, we posted our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results to our Investor Relations website, along with additional supplemental tables that support some of the assumptions within our fiscal year 2026 guidance included in our earnings release. These supplemental tables help reconcile the projected fiscal year 2026 growth rate of electrophysiology, coronary and peripheral procedures in the U.S. with the corresponding exercise opportunities for our Vascular Closure business. The exercise opportunities represent the anticipated growth of the U.S. addressable market in Vascular Closure as incorporated in our Hospital and total company revenue guidance for fiscal year 2026.

Before we begin, just a quick reminder that all revenue growth rates discussed today are organic unless specified otherwise and exclude the impact of currency fluctuations, acquisitions and impact of the Whole Blood divestiture. We'll also refer