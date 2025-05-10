PUMA SE (PMMAF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PUMA SE (OTCPK:PMMAF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome and thank you for joining the Q1 2025 Earnings Call of PUMA SE. Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Gottfried Hoppe, Director Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Gottfried Hoppe

Thank you very much, Maura. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to PUMA's Q1, 2025 earnings call. Today, I'm joined by our Group CFO, Markus Neubrand. Markus will take you through a short presentation, and then we will open up for the Q&A session.

Now, let's kick it off. Over to you, Markus.

Markus Neubrand

Thank you, Gottfried. Good afternoon, also from my side. Before I guide you through the agenda of today's Investor Call, I would like to start with some opening remarks about the first quarter of 2025.

Our overall, financial results were broadly in line with expectations, with our sales and adjusted operating results slightly ahead of our expectations for Q1. Our sales achieved last year's level in constant currencies. Our DTC business grew by 12%, led by e-commerce at 17%, while our wholesale business was down by 4%, primarily because of the US and China.

Our US adjusted