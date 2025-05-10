Sampo Oyj (SAXPF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sampo Oyj (OTCPK:SAXPF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 7, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Sami Taipalus - Head-Investor Relations

Torbjorn Magnusson - Group Chief Executive Officer

Knut Arne Alsaker - Group Chief Financial Officer

Morten Thorsrud - President and Chief Executive Officer-If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd

David Barma - Bank of America

Nadia Claressa - JPMorgan

Youdish Chicooree - Autonomous Research

Hans Christiansen - Danske Bank Markets

Vash Gosalia - Goldman Sachs

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Jaakko Tyrvainen - SEB

Jan Erik Gjerland - ABG

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Sampo Group First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. My name is Sami Taipalus, and I'm Head of IR at Sampo. I'm joined on the call by Group CEO, Torbjorn Magnusson; Group CFO, Knut-Arne Alsaker; and CEO of If, Morten Thorsrud.

The call will feature a short presentation from Torbjorn followed by Q&A. A recording of the call will later be available on sampo.com. With that, I hand over to Torbjorn. Please go ahead.

Torbjorn Magnusson

Thanks, Sami, and welcome, everyone. Our business is non-life insurance, which means that some quarters are exceptional with large losses or a lack thereof or harsh winters or the absence of winter conditions. With our focus on mass markets, underwriting and a strong balance sheet, we have been able to keep volatility also in such quarters low. However, most quarters have quite normal business conditions. When we develop our tools, do customer work and try to exploit whatever market opportunities we find with them, this is such a quarter.

So the main items for this quarter are, thus, firstly, continued strong growth, both in the Nordics and the UK, capitalizing on the digital tools that we have and the corresponding increase in the full year growth outlook by EUR100 million.