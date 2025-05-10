Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation (PKOH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:PKOH) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 7, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Crawford - Chairman, CEO & President

Patrick Fogarty - VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Moore - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Dave Storms - Stonegate

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Park-Ohio First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference is also being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

Before we get started, I want to remind everyone that certain statements made on today's call may be forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. A list of relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in the earnings press release as well as in the company's 2024 10-K, which was filed on March 6, 2025, with the SEC.

Additionally, the company may discuss adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income and EBITDA as defined on a continuing operations or consolidated basis. These metrics are not measures of performance under generally accepted accounting principles. For a reconciliation of EPS to adjusted EPS, operating income to adjusted operating income and net income attributable to Park-Ohio's common shareholders to EBITDA as defined, please refer to the company's recent earnings release.

I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Matthew Crawford, Chairman, President and CEO. Please proceed, Mr. Crawford.

Matthew Crawford

Thank you, and good morning to everyone. While our first quarter results were a little behind our internal expectations, we're happy with how we performed given the volatility we saw in some of our end markets. Specifically, I'd like to call out 3 main themes. First, January started off surprisingly slowly. A number of customers confirmed a similar start to