G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (GENTF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (OTCPK:GENTF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 7, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefan Wikstrand - Chief Financial Officer

Vlad Suglobov - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hjalmar Ahlberg - Redeye

Erik Larsson - SEB

Stefan Wikstrand

Good morning, everyone. While we wait for the attendee list to fill up with people connecting, I'll give you the basics of it. So we’ll start off with the presentation from Vlad. [Operator Instructions] And with that said, I think we can start, and I will hand over to our CEO, Vlad Suglobov.

Vlad Suglobov

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our call today for this morning. I don't have a lot of voice today, so I apologize in advance if it's painful to listen, but I'll try to do my best. So we'll start with a brief overview of this morning's report.

Revenue in the quarter was SEK200 million, which was 12% lower than last year in Swedish krona and 13% lower in USD terms. Year-over-year actively managed portfolio of games of about 10% in USD terms and sequentially showed a slight decrease of 5% in USD terms. The Jewel family of games now makes up 31% of total net revenue. Sherlock is also showing strong performance and accounts for 27% of total net revenue. And together with Jewel family of games, it continues to be a core of our game portfolio.

Monthly average gross revenue per paying user was a new record of $65.4, which was up 3% compared to previous year. User acquisition in the quarter was 15% of revenue, down from 17% last year and slightly lower than our communicated long-term range. As I mentioned in the report, we intend to go back to our indicated range of 17% to 22% in the coming quarters. G5 store continues to show strong growth and now makes