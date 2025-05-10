Andean Precious Metals Corp. (ANPMF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTCQX:ANPMF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dom Kizek - VP Finance

Alberto Morales - Executive Chairman, CEO

Juan Carlos Sandoval - CFO

Yohann Bouchard - President

Conference Call Participants

Justin Chan - SCP Resource Finance

Alison Carson - Desjardins

Ben Pirie - Atrium Research

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dom Kizek with VP Finance.

Dom Kizek

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Unfortunately, Amanda Mallough is off this morning due to an illness and I'm filling in as host for this call. Before we get started, I would like to point out that during today's call, we may make forward-looking statements as defined under Canadian Securities Law.

Our press release, MD&A, and financial statements are available both on SEDAR Plus and on our corporate website, andeanpm.com.

With us on today's webcast is Alberto Morales, Andean's Executive Chairman and CEO, Yohann Bouchard, Andean's President, and Juan Carlos Sandoval, our Chief Financial Officer. Following Morales's formal remarks, we will then open the call to questions.

With us on today's webcast is Alberto Morales, Andean's Executive Chairman and CEO, Yohann Bouchard, Andean's President, and Juan Carlos Sandoval, our Chief Financial Officer. Following Morales's formal remarks, we will then open the call to questions.

And now, over to Alberto.

Alberto Morales

Thank you, Dom, and welcome, everyone. I am pleased to report that Andean delivered a strong start to 2025. In the first quarter, we generated consolidated revenue of $62 million, a 44% increase over Q1 of last year, driven by higher realized gold and silver prices and a solid production performance across both of our operations.