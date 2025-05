Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (AJINY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCPK:AJINY) Q4 2025 Results Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Masataka Kaji - Investor Relations Department

Shigeo Nakamura - President, CEO & Representative Executive Officer

Tatsuya Sasaki - Executive Officer, Senior VP, GM of Corporate Division & Director

Yoshiteru Masai - Executive Officer, Senior VP & GM of Food Products Division

Sumio Maeda - Executive Officer, VP & GM of Bio & Fine Chemicals Division

Eiichi Mizutani - Executive Officer, VP and In charge of Finance & Investor Relations

Hideaki Kawana - Executive Officer & VP of Supervision of Frozen Foods

Shino Kayahara - Executive Officer and In charge of Diversity & HR

Conference Call Participants

Hiroshi Saji - Mizuho Securities

Rei Ihara - UBS Securities

Takashi Miyazaki - Goldman Sachs

Shun Igarashi - Daiwa Securities

Satoshi Fujiwara - JPMorgan Securities

Haruka Miyake - Morgan Stanley

Makoto Morita - Nomura Securities

Tsukasa Furuta - SMBC Nikko

Hiroki Watanabe - Citigroup

Masataka Kaji

Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining Ajinomoto's Fiscal '24 Results Briefing despite your busy schedule. I am from the IR department. I'll be moderating. My name is Kaji. Here are the attendees from our side. Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO; Mr. Nakamura.

Shigeo Nakamura

This is Nakamura.

Masataka Kaji

Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, General Manager, Corporate Division, Sasaki-san.

Tatsuya Sasaki

This is Sasaki speaking.

Masataka Kaji

Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, General Manager, Food Products Division, Mr. Masai.

Yoshiteru Masai

This is Masai speaking.

Masataka Kaji

Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, General Manager, Bio & Fine Chemicals division, Mr. Maeda.

Sumio Maeda

This is Maeda.

Masataka Kaji

Executive Officer and Vice President, in charge of Finance and Investor Relations, Mr. Mizutani.

Eiichi Mizutani

This is Mizutani speaking.

Masataka Kaji

Executive Officer and Vice President, Supervision of