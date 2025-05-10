Alpha Teknova, Inc. (TKNO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Henry - Senior Vice President, Marketing

Stephen Gunstream - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Lowell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anna Snopkowski - KeyBanc

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Matt Larew - William Blair

Chad Wiatrowski - TD Cowen

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Teknova First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Jennifer Henry, Senior Vice President of Marketing. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Henry

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Teknova's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. With me on today's call are Stephen Gunstream, Teknova's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Lowell, Teknova's Chief Financial Officer, who will make prepared remarks and then take your questions.

As a reminder, the forward-looking statements that we make during this call, including those regarding business goals and expectations for the financial performance of the Company, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ. Additional information concerning these risk factors is included in the press release the Company issued earlier today, and they are more fully described in the Company's various filings with the SEC.

Today's comments reflect the Company's current views, which could change as a result of new information, future events or other factors, and the Company does not obligate or commit itself to update its forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company's management believes that in addition to GAAP results, non-GAAP financial measures