Gibson Energy, Inc. (GBNXF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Gibson Energy, Inc. (OTCPK:GBNXF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Beth Pollock - VP, Capital Markets & Risk

Curtis Philippon - CEO & President

Riley Hicks - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Aaron MacNeil - TD Cowen

Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets

Robert Hope - Scotiabank

Maurice Choy - RBC Capital Markets

Benjamin Pham - BMO

Patrick Kenny - NBF

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Gibson Energy's First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Beth Pollock, Vice President of Capital Markets and Risk. Ms. Pollock, please go ahead.

Beth Pollock

Thank you, Haley. Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter earnings call. Joining me on the call this morning from Gibson Energy are Curtis Philippon, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Riley Hicks, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We also have the rest of the senior management team in the room to help with questions and answers as required.

Listeners are reminded that today's call refers to non-GAAP measures, forward-looking information and is subject to certain assumptions and adjustments and may not be indicative of actual results. Descriptions and qualifications of such measures and information are set out in our investor presentation available on our website and our continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Curtis.

Curtis Philippon

Thanks, Beth. Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter financial and operating results. I'll begin with key highlights from the quarter, our progress on strategic goals, and overview of financial performance and priorities ahead before turning it over to Riley for a detailed review of our results and position.