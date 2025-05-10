Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2025 7:22 PM ETValvoline Inc. (VVV) StockVVV
SA Transcripts
153.51K Followers

Q2: 2025-05-08 Earnings Summary

EPS of $0.34 misses by $0.02
 | Revenue of $403.20M (3.73% Y/Y) misses by $1.62M

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Elizabeth Clevinger – Investor Relations
Lori Flees – President and Chief Executive Officer
Mary Meixelsperger – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Harrison – Seaport Research Partners
Steven Shemesh – RBC Capital Markets
Simeon Gutman – Morgan Stanley
Max Rakhlenko – TD Cowen
Ariana Warden – Citi
David Bellinger – Mizuho
Mark Jordan – Goldman Sachs
Thomas Wendler – Stephens
Chris O'Cull – Stifel
Justin Kleber – Baird
Peter Keith – Piper Sandler
David Lantz – Wells Fargo

Operator

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining the Valvoline's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Marie, and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Elizabeth Clevinger of Investor Relations to begin. Please go ahead.

Elizabeth Clevinger

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Valvoline's second quarter fiscal 2025 conference call and webcast. This morning, Valvoline released results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025. This presentation should be viewed in conjunction with that earnings release, a copy of which is available on our Investor Relations website at investors.valvoline.com.

Please note that these results are preliminary until we file our Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. On this morning's call is Lori Flees, our President and CEO; and Mary Meixelsperger, our CFO.

As shown on Slide 2, any of our remarks today that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions as of the date of this presentation and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Valvoline assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Recommended For You

About VVV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VVV

Trending Analysis

Trending News