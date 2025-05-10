DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTTF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (OTCPK:DRTTF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristin Bradfield – Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Benjamin Urban – Chief Executive Officer

Fareeha Khan – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is RG, the conference operator. Welcome to the DIRTT Environmental Solutions First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kristin Bradfield, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Please go ahead.

Kristin Bradfield

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to today's call to discuss DIRTT's first quarter 2025 results. Joining me on the call today will be Benjamin Urban, CEO; and Fareeha Khan, CFO. Today's call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. These statements are based on the company's current intent, expectations and projections. They are not guarantees of future performance.

In addition, this call will reference non-GAAP results, excluding special items. Please reference our Form 10-Q as filed on May 7, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and filings with the SEC for information regarding forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP results to GAAP results. I will also remind you that this webcast is being recorded, and a replay will be available early next week.

I will now turn the call over to Benjamin.

Benjamin Urban

Thank you, Kristin, and good morning, everyone. While Q1 2025 included challenges related to global tariffs, DIRTT continues to execute against our strategic priorities to realize our vision of transforming how the world builds. We ended Q1 with revenue within expectations and our adjusted EBITDA exceeded expectations. We will